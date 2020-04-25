Oklahoma officials say progress made in managing unemployment claim increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has made progress in upgrading the state’s decades old system for filing unemployment claims, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office issued a news release Friday announcing the improvements.

“Since the first of April, the agency has processed over 160,000 claims, which is more than the agency traditionally processes in one full year,” said Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. “The speed of processing these critical and timely benefits was made possible due to rapid and significant digital improvements made to the agency’s operations in partnership with OMES.”

The Employment Security Commission added over 1,000 helpdesk agents to the call center in the past two weeks, as well as more than 200 helpdesk agents since April 20 to assist in Tier 2 call backs to customers, according to the news release.

The workforce increase enabled over 71,000 Tier 2 claims to move through the process where they were once stalled, the news release states.

“All the credit goes to Executive Director Robin Roberson for her visionary leadership and business acumen that has brought 21st century practices to state government,” Ostrowe added. “I’ve witnessed dedicated state employees at OESC putting in long hours to help their fellow citizens during this unprecedented time. Through this partnership with Digital Transformation and OESC I’ve gotten to see the best of what our state can do when we are all focused on a mission to help our fellow Oklahomans.”

Other enhancements and metrics include the following:

• A new claims status process has been put in place to allow citizens to more easily check the status of their claim without having to contact the helpdesk.

• A new weekly claims filing process has been deployed, this new process allows citizens to more easily submit their weekly claims attestation visit.

• Over 160,000 new claims processed since April 1 through April 22.

Click here to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online. Applicants who pre-applied will receive notifications to complete their application.

