Oklahoma Panhandle State University cancels all Spring semester athletic programs, events

GOODWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university has announced cancellations regarding its athletic programs and events amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Oklahoma Panhandle State University announced all Spring semester athletic programs and events have been canceled for the 2020 season.

University officials say the decision is based on the guidance of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Also on Monday, the NAIA released the following statement: “After convening the Council of Presidents Executive Committee this morning, and with input from the National Administrative Council and National Eligibility Committee, the decision has been made to cancel the spring 2020 sports season, effective immediately.”

On Sunday, the CDC said all events of 50 or more should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

OPSU President, Dr. Tim Faltyn, who serves on the NAIA Executive Committee, stated, “This decision was difficult, but the safety and health of our student-athletes is our number one priority.”



OPSU Athletic Director, Meghan Mulcahy, agreed, stating that “While this situation is difficult for our student-athletes and fans, we are working closely with officials in the Sooner Athletic Conference and the NAIA to find the best path forward for our students.”