Oklahoma parents hitting the panic button after State Board of Education delegates COVID-19 plan to individual school districts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With only a few weeks left until school starts, parents are expressing different emotions on how safely the state and local school districts are approaching the back-to-school plans.

“It’s going to be a hard road to follow,” mom of two Miranda Ward said.

Miranda Ward says she’s left confused as she balances one kid headed off to Putnam City West and another off to Western Heights.

“It would just be easier if there was a structure in place,” Ward said.

Tensions were high at the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, as the “Return to Learn Plan” was rolled back. The board voted 4-3 to make mask-wearing at school a recommendation, not a requirement.

Therefore, now the pressure will be on each individual district to decide for themselves.

“It’s about trusting our local boards to do what they’re intended to do,” State School Board member Estela Hernandez said.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister made it clear she isn’t pleased.

“The vote is just so disappointing,” Hofmeister said.

Angela Little, the founder of Oklahomans for Public Education, tells KFOR she also was shocked by the decision. Oklahomans for Public Education is the largest coalition of parents, educators and elected officials in the state of Oklahoma.

“There are a lot of teachers that are very put out by it all because they don’t feel supported,” Angela Little said.

However, Leslie Box teaches third grade in Perry, where masks in class aren’t required.

“I am from rural Oklahoma and our numbers aren’t the same,” Leslie Box said. “I fully trust my superintendent to make those decisions for me and for the students.”

Meanwhile, some schools, like Edmond, are scrambling to figure out when they’re going to start school. Thursday, the Edmond School Board tabled their back-to-school plan till next week, saying they need a few days to figure it out.

“I am beyond frustrated by all of it,” Little said.

Edmond will require students and teachers to wear masks for only middle and high-schoolers, and it’s encouraged for elementary kids.

