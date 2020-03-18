Oklahoma police department to conduct regular welfare checks on senior citizens until threat of COVID-19 subsides

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police department has launched an operation that includes conducting regular welfare checks on senior citizens until the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

On Tuesday, Blanchard police announced they are launching ‘Operation H.A.B.S.,’ which stands for Helping All Blanchard Seniors.

The operation was launched in response to the shut down of some city services.

Until the threat of COVID-19 subsides, Blanchard police will conduct regular welfare checks on senior citizens who are not able to get out, assist Blanchard Senior Citizen’s Center with delivery of food, as well as picking of provisions like groceries and delivering them to homebound citizens.

The department says Blanchard Drug and Gift, Lisa Standridge, has volunteered to deliver medications to homebound seniors who need their medications.

For more information call Blanchard PD Dispatch at (405) 485-9391 or reach out to them on Facebook.