Oklahoma reaches more than 25,000 total COVID-19 cases after more than 900 new cases in 24 hours

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that there have been 25,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday, July 18.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 24,140 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

That’s an increase of 916 cases in a 24-hour period.

OSDH is also reporting that there have been six new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma to 451.

A total of 19,186 people have recovered from coronavirus since March.

OSDH has not reported the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, but on Friday they reported that 604 people were hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 168 (4 deaths) (133 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 42 (35 recovered)

Beaver: 32 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 27 (17 recovered)

Blaine: 23 (17 recovered)

Bryan: 226 (1 death) (156 recovered)

Caddo: 223 (11 deaths) (187 recovered)

Canadian: 652 (4 deaths) (488 recovered)

Carter: 213 (3 deaths) (169 recovered)

Cherokee: 148 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Choctaw: 136 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 1,670 (40 deaths) (1,299 recovered)

Coal: 16 (11 recovered)

Comanche: 591 (9 deaths) (474 recovered)

Cotton: 12 (2 deaths) (7 recovered)

Craig: 37 (26 recovered)

Creek: 267 (9 deaths) (199 recovered)

Custer: 107 (75 recovered)

Delaware: 288 (19 deaths) (214 recovered)

Dewey: 7 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 160 (2 deaths) (110 recovered)

Garvin: 145 (3 deaths) (118 recovered)

Grady: 302 (5 deaths) (218 recovered)

Grant: 4 (2 recovered)

Greer: 71 (7 deaths) (58 recovered)

Harmon: 4 (2 recovered)

Harper: 2 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 21 (15 recovered)

Hughes: 22 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Jackson: 211 (3 deaths) (62 recovered)

Jefferson: 20 (17 recovered)

Johnston: 23 (15 recovered)

Kay: 146 (9 deaths) (113 recovered)

Kingfisher: 60 (43 recovered)

Kiowa: 18 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Latimer: 25 (1 deaths) (14 recovered)

Le Flore: 86 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Lincoln: 58 (2 deaths) (38 recovered)

Logan: 119 (1 death) (81 recovered)

Love: 55 (48 recovered)

Major: 16 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Marshall: 50 (41 recovered)

Mayes: 177 (5 deaths) (101 recovered)

McClain: 286 (4 deaths) (233 recovered)

McCurtain: 680 (13 deaths) (532 recovered)

McIntosh: 99 (1 death) (81 recovered)

Murray: 29 (26 recovered)

Muskogee: 246 (14 deaths) (154 recovered)

Noble: 58 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Nowata: 41 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Okfuskee: 23 (16 recovered)

Oklahoma: 6,195 (77 deaths) (4,616 recovered)

Okmulgee: 216 (122 recovered)

Osage: 246 (9 deaths) (193 recovered)

Ottawa: 219 (2 deaths) (141 recovered)

Pawnee: 84 (3 deaths) (66 recovered)

Payne: 526 (2 deaths) (461 recovered)

Pittsburg: 86 (3 deaths) (68 recovered)

Pontotoc: 100 (2 deaths) (66 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 201 (5 deaths) (138 recovered)

Pushmataha: 37 (19 recovered)

Roger Mills: 3

Rogers: 435 (10 deaths) (296 recovered)

Seminole: 83 (4 deaths) (47 recovered)

Sequoyah: 83 (3 deaths) (65 recovered)

Stephens: 125 (1 death) (80 recovered)

Texas: 1,007 (7 deaths) (993 recovered)

Tillman: 32 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Tulsa: 6.243 (84 deaths) (4,898 recovered)

Wagoner: 458 (19 deaths) (342 recovered)

Washington: 490 (39 deaths) (424 recovered)

Washita: 12 (6 recovered)

Woods: 12 (8 recovered)

Woodward: 18 (14 recovered)

COVID-19 has seen a drastic rise in Oklahoma over the past few weeks with several hundred new cases each day.

OSDH reported 1,075 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, July 15, a record high for the state.

Health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

A rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

