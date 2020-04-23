Oklahoma representative donates antibodies to help those battling coronavirus

State Rep. Jason Lowe (D-OKC) donated antibodies at a branch of the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state representative who overcame COVID-19 donated antibodies to help individuals fighting coronavirus.

State Rep. Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) donated his plasma after fully recovering from coronavirus, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives news release.

“I would never say that I’m glad I got COVID-19,” Lowe said. “But I am glad that I was in a position to help people. I feel blessed to have my health and realizes not everyone has been as fortunate.”

Lowe donated his plasma at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is collecting convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 as part of an experimental initiative to use the product to treat patients who are seriously ill from COVID-19.

Lowe encourages people who have recovered from COVID-19 to contact local blood banks and see if they can donate antibodies.

“Oklahomans always look for a way to turn a negative into a positive,” Lowe said. “For those that tested positive and have fully recovered, donating antibodies may be a way for them to do that.”

