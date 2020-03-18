Oklahoma Restaurant Association urges Oklahomans to ‘Keep Calm and Carry Out’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA) urges Oklahomans across the state to keep calm and carry out their meals from local establishments during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We encourage people to continue supporting their favorite restaurants. There are over 184,700 foodservice jobs in Oklahoma. How many do you think are affected by this? We must remain calm and continue supporting our cities and state,” said Jim Hopper, President of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

The ORA says it is working with the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission on a variety of issues as well as with Governor Kevin Stitt, legislators and others on short-term forbearance of taxes due without penalties.

