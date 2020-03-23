Oklahoma schools still serving meals to students in need in midst of pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - While schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are doing all they can to make sure students are still fed.

A lot of staff members in Oklahoma City say a good portion of their students often do not have access to food while they’re not in school.

A car served as a social distancing barrier for students in the Putnam City School District who were lining up for some food. Staff members say they are working hard to make sure every child is able to eat.

"Sometimes these children, the only meals they get every day is their breakfast and lunch at school," said Deborah Copeland, a kitchen manager for Putnam City Schools.

"They are, of course, practicing social distancing using gloves while preparing and handing out the food and then we’re encouraging families to do the same," said Putnam City Public Schools Public Information Officer Sheradee Hurst.

At Western Heights Public Schools, they’re packing up meals into school buses and hitting the streets, dropping off meals at bus stops.

"A lot of our families don’t have transportation," said Pete Parker, Western Heights Public Schools Director of Operations. "A lot of our families are working."

District employees say full tummies and the health of all are their top priorities.

"We sterilize all the buses, we sterilize all of what you’ve seen in there," Parker said. "These ladies will now go into a sterilization mode."

"This is the basis of what we do, meet all of the needs of all of the children," said Hurst.

Many other school districts are providing food for students.

For specific times and locations for Putnam City, Western Heights and all other districts, the best place to go to find out details on schedules is either your district’s Facebook page or website.