Oklahoma sees 420 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 420 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 3 additional deaths, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday.

There have now been 63,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 853 deaths from coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 1,147-case increase on Saturday. There were 63,187 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

There are currently 9,695 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 98 more active cases than on Saturday, a 1 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 518 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 53,059 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 500 (10 deaths) (365 recovered)

Alfalfa: 19 (12 recovered)

Atoka: 164 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (42 recovered)

Beckham: 133 (1 death) (113 recovered)

Blaine: 82 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Bryan: 650 (3 deaths) (559 recovered)

Caddo: 596 (20 deaths) (498 recovered)

Canadian: 1,626 (13 deaths) (1,431 recovered)

Carter: 429 (7 deaths) (381 recovered)

Cherokee: 777 (7 deaths) (559 recovered)

Choctaw: 259 (2 deaths) (220 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,437 (66 deaths) (3,502 recovered)

Coal: 63 (50 recovered)

Comanche: 1,293 (11 deaths) (1,179 recovered)

Cotton: 50 (2 deaths) (23 recovered)

Craig: 165 (1 death) (111 recovered)

Creek: 884 (22 deaths) (739 recovered)

Custer: 353 (307 recovered)

Delaware: 575 (22 deaths) (491 recovered)

Dewey: 24 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,148 (14 deaths) (781 recovered)

Garvin: 274 (4 deaths) (246 recovered)

Grady: 561 (7 deaths) (483 recovered)

Grant: 27 (23 recovered)

Greer: 91 (8 deaths) (76 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (34 recovered)

Harper: 19 (17 recovered)

Haskell: 181 (4 deaths) (145 recovered)

Hughes: 235 (4 deaths) (186 recovered)

Jackson: 620 (9 deaths) (562 recovered)

Jefferson: 36 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 117 (2 deaths) (72 recovered)

Kay: 360 (12 deaths) (281 recovered)

Kingfisher: 280 (2 deaths) (236 recovered)

Kiowa: 52 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Latimer: 117 (2 deaths) (106 recovered)

Le Flore: 745 (10 deaths) (581 recovered)

Lincoln: 326 (9 deaths) (272 recovered)

Logan: 323 (1 death) (270 recovered)

Love: 122 (1 death) (88 recovered)

Major: 57 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Marshall: 136 (1 death) (124 recovered)

Mayes: 464 (10 deaths) (370 recovered)

McClain: 622 (4 deaths) (527 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,093 (31 deaths) (905 recovered)

McIntosh: 248 (4 deaths) (216 recovered)

Murray: 93 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,456 (17 deaths) (634 recovered)

Noble: 118 (2 deaths) (95 recovered)

Nowata: 111 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Okfuskee: 109 (3 deaths) (85 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,165 (168 deaths) (12,381 recovered)

Okmulgee: 668 (5 deaths) (567 recovered)

Osage: 695 (12 deaths) (600 recovered)

Other: 41

Ottawa: 608 (4 deaths) (478 recovered)

Pawnee: 229 (3 deaths) (201 recovered)

Payne: 1,494 (5 deaths) (967 recovered)

Pittsburg: 632 (18 deaths) (530 recovered)

Pontotoc: 260 (3 deaths) (221 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 935 (9 deaths) (754 recovered)

Pushmataha: 131 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (12 recovered)

Rogers: 1,410 (42 deaths) (1,170 recovered)

Seminole: 346 (5 deaths) (279 recovered)

Sequoyah: 624 (8 deaths) (504 recovered)

Stephens: 265 (4 deaths) (228 recovered)

Texas: 1,231 (7 deaths) (1,113 recovered)

Tillman: 71 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,183 (139 deaths) (12,436 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,222 (23 deaths) (1,067 recovered)

Washington: 872 (40 deaths) (726 recovered)

Washita: 43 (39 recovered)

Woods: 30 (24 recovered)

Woodward: 114 (80 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced this week that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests starting Tuesday, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

