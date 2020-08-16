Oklahoma sees 544 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has seen 544 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 48,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 901-case increase on Saturday. There were 47,798 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

Sunday’s total amounts to a 1.1 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There have been 4 new COVID-19-related deaths.

OSDH officials report that 661 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 7,457 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 223 more active cases than on Saturday, a 3.1 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 567 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 13.

Officials reported Sunday that 40,224 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Image via Pexels

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 378 (6 deaths) (285 recovered)

Alfalfa: 6 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 84 (1 death) (68 recovered)

Beaver: 39 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 102 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Blaine: 46 (38 recovered)

Bryan: 512 (2 death) (400 recovered)

Caddo: 464 (19 deaths) (371 recovered)

Canadian: 1,331 (9 deaths) (1,122 recovered)

Carter: 367 (5 deaths) (316 recovered)

Cherokee: 521 (2 deaths) (362 recovered)

Choctaw: 209 (1 death) (172 recovered)

Cimarron: 11 (1 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,192 (57 deaths) (2,800 recovered)

Coal: 46 (32 recovered)

Comanche: 884 (11 deaths) (804 recovered)

Cotton: 21 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 94 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Creek: 681 (15 deaths) (551 recovered)

Custer: 232 (203 recovered)

Delaware: 469 (20 deaths) (388 recovered)

Dewey: 13 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 609 (8 deaths) (397 recovered)

Garvin: 242 (4 deaths) (211 recovered)

Grady: 469 (7 deaths) (412 recovered)

Grant: 17 (13 recovered)

Greer: 85 (8 deaths) (70 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (25 recovered)

Harper: 11 (10 recovered)

Haskell: 88 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Hughes: 178 (2 deaths) (123 recovered)

Jackson: 537 (7 deaths) (488 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (29 recovered)

Johnston: 54 (43 recovered)

Kay: 266 (11 deaths) (225 recovered)

Kingfisher: 157 (124 recovered)

Kiowa: 32 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Latimer: 101 (2 deaths) (79 recovered)

Le Flore: 430 (1 death) (286 recovered)

Lincoln: 243 (3 deaths) (150 recovered)

Logan: 244 (1 death) (198 recovered)

Love: 82 (70 recovered)

Major: 40 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Marshall: 121 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Mayes: 366 (8 deaths) (277 recovered)

McClain: 480 (4 deaths) (415 recovered)

McCurtain: 895 (28 deaths) (767 recovered)

McIntosh: 207 (2 death) (174 recovered)

Murray: 81 (68 recovered)

Muskogee: 578 (16 deaths) (436 recovered)

Noble: 91 (2 deaths) (79 recovered)

Nowata: 62 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Okfuskee: 83 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Oklahoma: 11,600 (131 deaths) (9,758 recovered)

Okmulgee: 505 (3 deaths) (434 recovered)

Osage: 558 (12 deaths) (382 recovered)

Other: 7

Ottawa: 417 (3 deaths) (363 recovered)

Pawnee: 166 (3 deaths) (131 recovered)

Payne: 794 (4 deaths) (695 recovered)

Pittsburg: 433 (4 deaths) (250 recovered)

Pontotoc: 211 (2 deaths) (181 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 590 (9 deaths) (401 recovered)

Pushmataha: 117 (100 recovered)

Roger Mills: 9 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 1,131 (21 deaths) (836 recovered)

Seminole: 257 (5 deaths) (189 recovered)

Sequoyah: 433 (4 deaths) (312 recovered)

Stephens: 217 (3 deaths) (179 recovered)

Texas: 1,078 (7 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

Tillman: 59 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Tulsa: 11,375 (114 deaths) (9,872 recovered)

Wagoner: 960 (23 deaths) (781 recovered)

Washington: 696 (39 deaths) (563 recovered)

Washita: 35 (28 recovered)

Woods: 21 (20 recovered)

Woodward: 52 (38 recovered)

(Getty)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories