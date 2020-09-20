Oklahoma sees more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 3 additional deaths.

There have now been 76,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 946 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 1,237-case increase on Saturday. There were 75,804 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

There are currently 11,394 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 493 more active cases than on Saturday, a 4.5 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 516 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 64,467 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 580 (10 deaths) (448 recovered)

Alfalfa: 59 (22 recovered)

Atoka: 269 (1 death) (183 recovered)

Beaver: 48 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 295 (1 death) (145 recovered)

Blaine: 110 (1 death) (89 recovered)

Bryan: 823 (4 deaths) (676 recovered)

Caddo: 696 (20 deaths) (585 recovered)

Canadian: 1,951 (16 deaths) (1,653 recovered)

Carter: 507 (8 deaths) (434 recovered)

Cherokee: 999 (7 deaths) (750 recovered)

Choctaw: 299 (2 deaths) (258 recovered)

Cimarron: 23 (17 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,559 (68 deaths) (4,613 recovered)

Coal: 70 (61 recovered)

Comanche: 1,481 (12 deaths) (1,309 recovered)

Cotton: 65 (3 deaths) (53 recovered)

Craig: 497 (1 death) (168 recovered)

Creek: 1,061 (30 deaths) (878 recovered)

Custer: 493 (376 recovered)

Delaware: 683 (23 deaths) (577 recovered)

Dewey: 59 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Ellis: 11 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,476 (18 deaths) (1,162 recovered)

Garvin: 336 (5 deaths) (285 recovered)

Grady: 876 (10 deaths) (593 recovered)

Grant: 39 (30 recovered)

Greer: 104 (8 deaths) (82 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 26 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Haskell: 254 (4 deaths) (185 recovered)

Hughes: 277 (4 deaths) (234 recovered)

Jackson: 699 (10 deaths) (637 recovered)

Jefferson: 42 (36 recovered)

Johnston: 138 (4 deaths) (117 recovered)

Kay: 500 (13 deaths) (370 recovered)

Kingfisher: 321 (2 deaths) (292 recovered)

Kiowa: 66 (2 deaths) (51 recovered)

Latimer: 129 (2 deaths) (116 recovered)

Le Flore: 992 (17 deaths) (795 recovered)

Lincoln: 392 (10 deaths) (322 recovered)

Logan: 397 (1 death) (341 recovered)

Love: 164 (1 death) (134 recovered)

Major: 70 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Marshall: 171 (1 death) (143 recovered)

Mayes: 537 (10 deaths) (438 recovered)

McClain: 778 (6 deaths) (641 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,222 (33 deaths) (1,036 recovered)

McIntosh: 293 (4 deaths) (243 recovered)

Murray: 114 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,686 (21 deaths) (1,420 recovered)

Noble: 140 (2 deaths) (116 recovered)

Nowata: 133 (3 deaths) (113 recovered)

Okfuskee: 127 (4 deaths) (102 recovered)

Oklahoma: 16,560 (182 deaths) (14,217 recovered)

Okmulgee: 771 (5 deaths) (664 recovered)

Osage: 779 (13 deaths) (701 recovered)

Other: 70 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 786 (4 deaths) (662 recovered)

Pawnee: 243 (3 deaths) (224 recovered)

Payne: 2,042 (6 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Pittsburg: 865 (19 deaths) (645 recovered)

Pontotoc: 350 (3 deaths) (269 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,203 (9 deaths) (975 recovered)

Pushmataha: 147 (1 death) (130 recovered)

Roger Mills: 28 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,671 (47 deaths) (1,384 recovered)

Seminole: 408 (5 deaths) (336 recovered)

Sequoyah: 792 (11 deaths) (632 recovered)

Stephens: 376 (5 deaths) (272 recovered)

Texas: 1,412 (8 deaths) (1,283 recovered)

Tillman: 81 (2 deaths) (71 recovered)

Tulsa: 15,975 (152 deaths) (14,428 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,390 (24 deaths) (1,240 recovered)

Washington: 952 (40 deaths) (855 recovered)

Washita: 58 (41 recovered)

Woods: 96 (32 recovered)

Woodward: 572 (138 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

