Oklahoma Senator who tested positive for coronavirus doing well

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A senator who tested positive for COVID-19 told News 4 he is doing well and recovering at home.

“He called me yesterday and just said, 'Hey, Paul, you tested positive,'” Senator Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) told News 4.

Rosino spoke to News 4 over FaceTime Wednesday after he got that call from his physician on Tuesday.

“I was just not feeling good, had a fever, decided to just stay at home at that point,” Rosino said.

That was back on March 15. He said he was tested for the flu first, and the test came back negative.

On the 17th, he was tested for COVID-19 after a Senate staffer tested positive.

“I brought that email with me to the doctor and just said, 'Hey, there was a staffer, I may have been in contact; I still don’t know who that person is,'” Rosino said. “He said, 'Well, okay if they’re going to be testing Senate staff' – which at that point they were doing already – he said, 'We can just test you here.'”

Eight days later, Rosino got his results.

“I’ve been doing great. I feel so much better. I am a little tired, which I think would happen with any kind of sickness or illness,” he said.

He said his wife also experienced some symptoms, but was not tested and is feeling better.

"If you feel sick stay home,” Rosino said. “I didn’t get my results back for eight days. So, if I would not have heeded the warning of self-isolation, I could have been out in town and touching people and talking to people and who knows who I may have infected.”

Rosino said he's received an outpouring of encouraging words and support from Oklahomans, and wanted to thank everyone who has reached out.

He has not been at the capitol since Thursday, March 12, and he said he was feeling well at that time.

