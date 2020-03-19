Oklahoma state agency responds to possible COVID-19 exposure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities at a state agency say they were forced to close their offices for the rest of the week after learning about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Officials at the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission and Court of Existing Claims closed their hearing rooms and all administrative offices for March 16 and March 17. However, they have now extended that closure for the entire week.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public we serve. We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution, and in order to give the subject matter experts the time to study our situation and give us measured, rational, fact-based advice,” said Commissioner Mark Liotta, Chairman of the WCC.

The commission and court have stricken all scheduled hearing dockets for the week of March 16 through March 20 in response to a potential exposure in their facilities to COVID-19

On Saturday, the agency learned of a possible exposure to COVID-19 in the Oklahoma City offices and immediately contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The WCC then notified employees and urged them to take precautions and await further instructions.

On Sunday, agency officials learned that the individual tested positive for COVID-19. The WCC and CEC closed their agencies for two days to provide authorities time to consider and evaluate the next steps.

“From the time we first heard of the exposure, through confirmation of test results, and initiating action, staff members made themselves available all weekend, and were responsive and calm as we responded to this situation. Coincidentally, just last Thursday, we heard a planned briefing from our Medical Director, Dr. Jay Cannon, and I met with our leadership Thursday and Friday to develop our plan of action if faced with this situation. We just didn’t expect it to happen the very next day.” said Liotta.

Officials say they have decided to keep the office closed the rest of the week and cancelled all docketed cases for the week to minimize traffic in both buildings.

“As facts were identified and confirmed, we focused on getting the information to the appropriate authorities and to our employees. We don’t take this action lightly, and we know it will have an impact on the lives of injured workers and their cases. However, our immediate concern is to limit any exposure and reduce the possible spread of infection where we can.” said Liotta.

Continuing operations will be re-evaluated and new information will be provided no later than Sunday, March 22.