Oklahoma state plans to collect but not publicly report school COVID cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Education is working on a process for collecting information on COVID-19 cases inside schools, a system officials with the Oklahoma Department of Health said they will support but will not take the lead on. However, there are no plans by the state to make this information public.

Positive cases in classrooms are an unavoidable reality as in-person learning environments enter their second month. While some Oklahoma school districts inform the public of cases, others do not.

Several states have begun reporting the data through either the department of health or the department of education, including Arkansas, Colorado, and Tennessee.

Family physician and the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians Legislative Committee co-chair Dr. Steven Crawford said it is critical for people to know what’s happening in schools.

“Many people don’t believe that it was important for schools to take the extra precautions for masking, social distancing, or even having virtual classrooms because the incidence wasn’t known,” Crawford said. “We have unfortunately seen that the incidence has been rapidly increasing since schools have opened.”

According to data collected by KOSU, more than 200 Oklahoma school districts have already had outbreaks. A Department of Education survey revealed approximately a third of Oklahoma school districts have not instituted any mask policy.

“Children not only get infected, but they take their infection to their families and increase the risk of serious infection to their family,” Dr. Crawford said.

Officials with the OSDH re-interpreted Oklahoma state statute, and last week, school districts were alerted that they are now required to immediately report positive COVID-19 cases to the state.

A spokesperson with the OSDE said they are working together with the OSDH and school districts on a streamlined process to collect that information.

However, neither state department has plans to share that information publicly.

State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said this is in part for privacy reasons.

“In some situations, when you get into small rural communities, you can be disclosing quite a bit with a relatively little amount of information,” Taylor said.

He said the people who need to know will know, including those who may have been in contact with the infected person, the school and local health officials.

“We’re committed to transparency and reporting at the community level, just not seeking to break that down into ever finer detail as far as where a particular case or outbreak may be occurring whether that involves an educational setting and so forth,” Taylor said.

