Oklahoma state senator practicing social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health leaders attempt to get a better grasp on the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts across the globe are encouraging people to practice ‘social distancing.’

Locally, some restaurants are only open for to-go orders and some offices are having their employees work from home to avoid any close contact with others.

Now, one Oklahoma senator says she is also participating in social distancing.

State Sen. Carri Hicks, D- Oklahoma City, announced on Monday that she has decided to work remotely to better protect a family member from the spread of COVID-19.

“Senate is in session today, but I will not be present. I wanted to take a moment to explain why my absence is leading by example.

The severity of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow and community spread has been confirmed in Oklahoma. Trusted experts have advised social distancing. My family and I are following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.

I, like many of my constituents in Senate District 40, am caring for a loved one who cannot fight infection and has a compromised immune system. The safest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to stay home if possible. I will be working remotely until further notice to do my part. I believe it is important to encourage others and lead by example. I am calling on employers, community members and others to do your part to stop this global pandemic. Remain calm, follow the guidance of experts, and stay home.” Sen. Carri Hicks.

Social distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of 6 feet or 2 meters – about one body length – away from other people.

Social distancing also means not touching other people, and that includes handshakes. Physical touch is the most likely way a person will catch the coronavirus and the easiest way to spread it. Remember, keep that 6-foot distance and don’t touch.