Oklahoma State University officials plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2020 semester

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University officials plan to recommence in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but are still evaluating the issue.

“While we are planning to resume classes this fall on campus, we are still analyzing the situation and evaluating our plans,” an OSU statement said.

OSU issued the statement to KFOR on Friday.

University of Oklahoma officials on Friday announced that in-person classes will resume on all three OU campuses in the fall.

OSU officials in March moved all classes online as the COVID-19 pandemic grew across the nation and began spreading in Oklahoma.

The university also suspended all athletic events and cancelled spring break study abroad trips to Italy, a COVID-19 hotbed.

