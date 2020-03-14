Oklahoma State University suspends athletic team events

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – All Oklahoma State University athletic team activities have been suspended until March 29.

The university’s ticket office released the following statement Friday night:

“Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, OSU Athletics in coordination with the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.”

The statement went on to say that all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

Fans who purchased single game tickets will receive refunds.

Those who have season tickets to the impacted events will be contacted about their options early next week, according to the statement.

Scores of university athletic events, including the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, have been suspended as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with questions can contact the ticket office via email, or call or text at (877) 255-4678.

