Oklahoma Tax Commission approves deferred income tax payments in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Close up view of 1040 income tax forms with a pencil pointing to “Refund”. Income tax deadline is April 15 every year in the USA.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All individual and other non-corporate tax filers in Oklahoma can defer up to $1 million of state income tax payments due April 15 until July 15 without penalties or interest.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that the Oklahoma Tax Commission approved an order to allow the extension in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This matches the federal guidance issued by the IRS as a result of President Trump’s emergency declaration pursuant to the Stafford Act, and also allows corporate taxpayers a similar deferment of up to $10 million of state income tax payments without penalties or interest,” a news release from Stitt’s office states.

Corporate taxpayers will be granted a deferment of up to $10 million of income tax payments that would be due on April 15, 2020, until July 15, 2020, without penalties or interest, according to a news release issued by Paula Ross, Oklahoma Tax Commission spokeswoman.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Oklahoma Tax Commission on Thursday afternoon, Ross said.

All three commissioners voted to extend the deadline to July 15.

“This guidance is a proactive step to reduce the financial stress many hardworking Oklahomans and businesses are feeling during this time,” Stitt said. “I thank Executive Director Jay Doyle and the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners for working together with us to quickly approve this.”

The up to $1 million of state income tax payments that individual and non-corporate filers can defer includes self-employment tax, according to Stitt’s office.

April 15 is still the filing deadline.

“We are following IRS guidelines and want to remind Oklahomans that due dates for other tax types, including sales and withholding taxes, remain the same,” Charles Prater, Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage