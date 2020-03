Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - It's no secret that teachers often form a special bond with their students throughout the school year.

With schools closed for at least another couple of weeks, a group of elementary school teachers decided to safely say hello to some of their students.

On Monday, teachers from Heritage Trails Elementary School hopped in their cars and created a caravan.

The teachers drove through a handful of neighborhoods in Moore, waving to students and parents along the way.