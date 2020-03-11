Oklahoma to receive millions in federal funds for coronavirus response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pledged to provide millions of dollars to Oklahoma for coronavirus response efforts.

The CDC will provide $6,924,231 to the state and its local partners to support the COVID-19 response, according to a Health and Human Services news release.

The CDC is distributing over $569 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes across the nation to aid in protecting people against coronavirus, according to the news release.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

The CDC previously provided a combined $35 million for coronavirus response, but those funds were spread among a smaller number of states, localities, and territories.

Click here for the complete breakdown of how much money the CDC has provided to each state, locality, territory, and tribe.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

The $569 million is being spread across the U.S. by the CDC is part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response and Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, March 6.

“CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding,” the news release states.

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, both in Tulsa County, and both after having returned from a trip to Italy.

There are currently 938 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and there have been 29 deaths so far, according to the CDC website. Click here for the latest coronavirus U.S. numbers.

People wearing protective masks in Venice, Italy, on February 23, 2020 due to concerns over coronavirus infection during the The Eagle Flight for the carnival of Venice. More than 130 are infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Italy. Authorities in some Lombardy and Veneto towns closed schools, businesses and restaurants, and cancelled sporting events and religious services. (Photo by Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There are more than 118,000 cases of coronavirus in 114 countries across the globe and 4,292 deaths so far, according to the World Health Organization. Click here for the latest coronavirus global numbers.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday.

The virus causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.