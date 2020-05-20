OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While doctors across the globe are still trying to pinpoint all of the symptoms connected with COVID-19, a local family says their toddler is back to her normal self after battling the virus and another disease.

Around Easter, 2-year-old Kyla Voegerl developed a bit of a fever.

“The fever persisted and she had a loss of appetite, and then she was getting lethargic,” Alexandria Voegerl, Kyla’s mother, said. “One time, she went outside and she started getting the bumps and her skin was swollen.”

Voegerl says she thought the little girl might be allergic to the grass so she decided to take her to an urgent care.

Once at the clinic, the doctor said it looked like Kyla might have Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease. Initially, the doctor mentioned Kawasaki Disease but didn’t think Kyla had it because she didn’t have cracks on her skin.

Kyla Voegerl recovered from Kawasaki Disease and COVID-19

“Typically what you see is fever for at least five days so kind of a prolonged fever course, followed by full body rash, redness of the eyes, swelling of the hands and feet, swelling of the tongue, dry cracked lips and things like that,” said Dr. Nicholas Peterson, a pediatrician with OU Children’s Hospital.

Several days later, the cracks started to appear on her lips.

At that point, Kyla was taken to OU Children’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and Kawasaki Disease.

“It was scary because I never would have thought,” she said.

“Even though she tested positive, she didn’t really exhibit the classic adult symptoms that you see with a COVID-19 infection. You know, she didn’t have the cough or any kind of shortness of breath. She did have a chest x-ray, which was completely clear. And a lot of the adult patients that are seen with COVID-19 have bilateral pneumonia or some kind of abnormally on the chest x-ray, and this patient did not,” said Dr. Peterson.

After spending a few days at the hospital, Kyla was discharged and was back to acting like herself. The family still had to self-isolate for two weeks to make sure that no one else was diagnosed with the virus.

“If we had never tested her for COVID-19, this would be another very straight forward, pretty classic hospitalization for Kawasaki Disease and it didn’t really differ very much,” Dr. Peterson said.