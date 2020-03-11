Oklahomans aboard Grand Princess cruise ship to be flown back home, but departure date still unknown

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland after days of being kept at sea due to concerns over coronavirus cases onboard. (Noah Berger/AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who reside in Oklahoma will be flown back to the state and will be quarantined over coronavirus concern upon return.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health was notified that 26 individuals who were aboard the cruise ship will be brought back to the state by air, according to a Department of Health news release.

“However we do not yet know the timing or location details of their return,” the news release states.

OSDH officials are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring the 26 Oklahomans home, but the logistics are still being figured out.

All 26 individuals will be quarantined at their respective homes upon their return to Oklahoma, according to the news release.

“We will work closely with these individuals to ensure they have everything they need,” the news release states.

The Grand Princess, docked in San Francisco, had roughly 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members from 24 states and 54 countries. Nineteen crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

An estimated 1,406 people disembarked the Grand Princess as of Tuesday night. At least 1,000 others were still on board.

COVID-19 causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms like a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.