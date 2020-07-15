Oklahomans face big fine if they fail to quarantine after arriving in Chicago

Oklahomans who visit Chicago face a big fine if they don’t quarantine upon arrival.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Chicago is requiring Oklahomans who visit the Windy City to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Oklahoma and Iowa were both added to Chicago’s quarantine list on Tuesday.

Both Chicagoans who visit Oklahoma and return home, and Oklahomans visiting Chicago will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Those who come to Chicago from Oklahoma and don’t quarantine after arriving face a fine of up to $500 per day for any day they did not quarantine.

New York enacted a similar ban against Oklahomans last week, and Pennsylvania is advising travelers to quarantine after returning to the state from Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma over a 24-hour period.

Oklahoma has had 21,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

