Oklahomans prepping for weeks long closures as result of COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – In Oklahoma County, business is not as usual. Fifty-five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and nonessential businesses are preparing for shutdowns.

“Seems to be we’re gonna be stuck in the house for at least 21 days,” said James Cowan, a last-minute shopper.

All counties where COVID-19 is confirmed will be forced to close nonessential businesses for three weeks starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Oklahomans are preparing.

“Probably hit the grocery store one or two more times and try and stock up and ride this thing out,” said Frank Mclendon, a last-minute shopper.

“Obviously, making the pit stop with the drinks as well,” said Cowan.

Liquor stores across Oklahoma are moving to delivery services. Byron’s Liquor Warehouse is now only allowing ten people inside the store at a time. As demands grow, so do the lines.

“It is pretty crazy, very different. I don’t think anyone’s used to it,” said Cowan.

“As long as they stay open, it doesn’t bother me. I can stand six to twelve feet away,” said Marcus Caddell, another last-minute shopper.

Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies will not close. Hardware stores, like Home Depot, are also considered essential, and shoppers still packed their parking lot before midnight, just in case.

“Home Depots or Lowes… are all essential as far as I’m concerned. If those guys stay open, my business really isn’t hurt,” said Mclendon.

“It’s a chance, but just got to do what you got to do and get home right away,” said Dwayne De Nolf, a shopper at Home Depot.

Not essential and also not a business, playgrounds which were ordered closed by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Tuesday.

“The virus can survive on those hard surfaces for some time,” said Holt.

Some parents are following the new rules. Some playgrounds are even taped off, but others are still packed.

“I understand that we need to do what we can to not spread the virus, but I think that asking parents to keep their kids off of one of the only free things we have left is a little bit... I don’t want to say... rude, but rude,” said metro mom, Taylor McHargue.

Mayor Holt says using sidewalks, trails and getting outside is still encouraged. He says city workers will be putting up signs to warn parents soon. In Oklahoma City, no one will need special identification or permits to leave their homes and prove where they are going.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage