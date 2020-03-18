Oklahoma’s childcare providers in dire need of supplies amid COVID-19 crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma childcare providers urgently need supplies to help protect children during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic.

Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that childcare providers in the state desperately need toilet paper, baby wipes, cleaning products, hand sanitizer and single-service paper products.

If you want to offer supplies to a childcare provider, OKDHS advises that you contact your childcare provider or visit http://childcarefind.okdhs.org/childcarefind/ to find a provider near you.

Because childcare providers are responsible for keeping children safe, OKDHS asks that you call the childcare provider to assess their need and schedule a drop-off time before bringing supplies.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage