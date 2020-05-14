Oklahoma’s Congressional leaders discuss critical COVID-19 issues during KFOR’s exclusive virtual Town Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly all of Oklahoma’s Congressional representatives and Senator James Lankford participated in a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall Wednesday evening, answering questions about several issues that impact the lives of Oklahomans.

KFOR-TV News 4 anchors Kevin Ogle and Joleen Chaney, along with Karen Larsen of KJRH-TV (NBC), hosted the virtual town hall, which aired lived on KFOR at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lankford and the following members of Congress participated in the town hall:

 U.S. Representative Kevin Hern (R-1)

 U.S. Representative Frank Lucas (R-3)

 U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-4)

 U.S. Representative Kendra Horn (D-5)

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe was asked to participate in the Town Hall, but his schedule prevented him from participating live. However, he did sit down and answer some questions concerning the federal COVID-19 response.

Kevin, Joleen and Karen asked the five national leaders a variety of questions, including questions sent in by Oklahomans.

The first question went to Lankford, who was asked why he voted for the initial $8.3 billion stimulus package to help Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not vote in favor of a second stimulus bill.



Hern was asked about whether help is on the way for residents who are frustrated because they cannot get answers from IRS call centers on the state of their stimulus checks. He was also asked what can be done to help those Oklahomans who are not able to immediately get back to work.

COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall, Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Related Content Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe answers questions concerning the federal response to COVID-19 Video