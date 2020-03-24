Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District community health centers receive over $228k to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) released today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $228,272 to four community health centers located in Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Community health centers provide critical care to those who call rural Oklahoma home, and during the coronavirus outbreak they have a vital role to play. In times of crises, our community health centers face an overbearing challenge to provide adequate care due to the increase of patients they receive, and additional federal resources are the saving grace for many of them.The distribution of $228,272 in funds to centers across Western Oklahoma will provide much-needed support for testing, buying supplies, and expanding use of telehealth. I thank the Trump Administration and Secretary Alex Azar for acting swiftly to address the concerns of our communities. As Oklahoma continues to combat the spread of the coronavirus, I will continue to work to ensure the needs of our rural communities are met and are a part of every conversation as Congress and the Administration continue to provide federal relief to impacted communities.” Congressman Frank Lucas

Third District Community Health Centers receiving funding include:

Fairfax Medical Facilities, Fairfax- $56,896

Great Salt Plains Health Center, Cherokee- $61,777

Panhandle Counseling and Health Center, Guymon- $53,783

Shortgrass Community Health Center, Hollis- $55,843

This funding is provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.