Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 cases soar to beyond 30,000; 12 new coronavirus deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 12 new coronavirus deaths.

There have been 30,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday, July 25, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 29,116 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March. That’s an increase of 965 cases in a 24-hour period, a 3.3 percent jump according to OSDH.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH is also reporting that there have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma to 496.

A total of 24,053 people have recovered from coronavirus since March.

OSDH has not reported the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, but on Friday they reported that 628 people were hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 227 (5 deaths) (159 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 55 (44 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 30 (25 recovered)

Blaine: 27 (21 recovered)

Bryan: 303 (1 death) (219 recovered)

Caddo: 272 (12 deaths) (215 recovered)

Canadian: 795 (4 deaths) (648 recovered)

Carter: 243 (3 deaths) (202 recovered)

Cherokee: 211 (1 death) (143 recovered)

Choctaw: 152 (1 death) (130 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,048 (41 deaths) (1,624 recovered)

Coal: 24 (17 recovered)

Comanche: 659 (9 deaths) (577 recovered)

Cotton: 16 (2 deaths) (10 recovered)

Craig: 53 (38 recovered)

Creek: 341 (12 deaths) (253 recovered)

Custer: 158 (107 recovered)

Delaware: 351 (19 deaths) (275 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 4 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 227 (3 deaths) (142 recovered)

Garvin: 172 (4 deaths) (141 recovered)

Grady: 352 (6 deaths) (289 recovered)

Grant: 6 (4 recovered)

Greer: 78 (7 deaths) (61 recovered)

Harmon: 5 (3 recovered)

Harper: 4 (2 recovered)

Haskell: 24 (21 recovered)

Hughes: 53 (1 death) (20 recovered)

Jackson: 346 (3 deaths) (165 recovered)

Jefferson: 23 (20 recovered)

Johnston: 28 (22 recovered)

Kay: 172 (9 deaths) (131 recovered)

Kingfisher: 75 (59 recovered)

Kiowa: 23 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Latimer: 37 (1 death) (20 recovered)

Le Flore: 120 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Lincoln: 74 (2 deaths) (52 recovered)

Logan: 143 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Love: 60 (53 recovered)

Major: 22 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Marshall: 59 (47 recovered)

Mayes: 234 (5 deaths) (146 recovered)

McClain: 336 (4 deaths) (289 recovered)

McCurtain: 762 (20 deaths) (608 recovered)

McIntosh: 124 (1 death) (95 recovered)

Murray: 49 (36 recovered)

Muskogee: 316 (16 deaths) (205 recovered)

Noble: 71 (2 deaths) (50 recovered)

Nowata: 45 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Okfuskee: 33 (21 recovered)

Oklahoma: 7,415 (90 deaths) (5,874 recovered)

Okmulgee: 280 (197 recovered)

Osage: 284 (10 deaths) (243 recovered)

Ottawa: 260 (2 deaths) (204 recovered)

Pawnee: 101 (3 deaths) (81 recovered)

Payne: 583 (3 deaths) (508 recovered)

Pittsburg: 125 (3 deaths) (93 recovered)

Pontotoc: 124 (2 deaths) (99 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 270 (6 deaths) (190 recovered)

Pushmataha: 53 (38 recovered)

Roger Mills: 6 (2 recovered)

Rogers: 577 (12 deaths) (400 recovered)

Seminole: 127 (5 deaths) (80 recovered)

Sequoyah: 138 (3 deaths) (77 recovered)

Stephens: 142 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Texas: 1,016 (7 deaths) (996 recovered)

Tillman: 43 (1 death) (33 recovered)

Tulsa: 7,307 (90 deaths) (6,147 recovered)

Wagoner: 562 (20 deaths) (450 recovered)

Washington: 526 (39 deaths) (455 recovered)

Washita: 17 (11 recovered)

Woods: 14 (12 recovered)

Woodward: 27 (19 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

