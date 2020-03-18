Olympic Trials in OKC postponed for coronavirus

The wait is over. RIVERSPORT OKC will open for its fourth season with RIVERSPORT Rapids on Saturday, March 16. Courtesy: RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, team qualification events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic/Paralympic selection have been postponed, including the RIVERSPORT trials in Oklahoma City.

The American Canoe Association (ACA) says the following trials have been postponed:

ACA Slalom National Team Trials, Competition 1, Oklahoma City, OK, 05/02-03/2020

ACA Slalom National Team Trials, Competition 2, Oklahoma City, OK, 05/08-09/2020

ACA Sprint National Team Trials, Gainesville, GA, 4/16-19/2020

ACA Paracanoe National Team Trials, Gainesville, GA, 4/16-19/2020

“Because of the unforeseen changes, along with travel restrictions currently in place, the Selection Procedures are now under review and may be amended,” according to the ACA executive director, Beth Spilman.