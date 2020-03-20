OnCue donates $30,000 of food, personal care items to food banks, pantries

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular convenience store across the state is donating thousands of dollars of items to local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, OnCue announced that it was donating more than $30,000 of non-perishable food and personal care products to several local food banks, pantries and soup kitchens.

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in Stillwater, received over $5,500 in products as well as a merchandising refrigerator.

“Our Daily Bread is incredibly grateful for the partnership with OnCue,” said Becky Taylor, executive director of Our Daily Bread Food & Resource Center. “The food received from OnCue increases the options our guests have when they come to us for groceries. Hunger relief is a collective effort and OnCue is an integral part of our team.”

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is one organization that accepted about 2,800 pounds of the groceries this week.

“We are so thankful for OnCue’s recent donation of food, medicine and personal hygiene items,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “With the closure of businesses and schools, we are starting to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance and this donation will go a long way in helping meet those needs.”

At this point, the Regional Food Bank has modified its volunteer model to adhere to social distancing guidelines and are now in need of volunteers.

“We are taking all precautions possible and we really need the help to ensure we have enough emergency food boxes,” she said. “I encourage anyone who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is under the age of 60 to consider volunteering in this time of extreme need.”