ONE Gas donates $250,000 to help people impacted by coronavirus pandemic

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa-based natural gas company donated $250,000 to nonprofit organizations that provide emergency assistance to community members impacted by COVID-19.

ONE Gas, Inc. representatives announced that ONE Gas Foundation is giving the $250,000 to nonprofits in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and that $100,000 of the donation will be provided to areas that Oklahoma Natural Gas serves.

“We know the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic are dramatically affecting people’s lives in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Robert Babcock, executive director of the ONE Gas Foundation. “We’re grateful for the invaluable service so many community partners are providing vulnerable populations, and we’re pleased the ONE Gas Foundation is able to help.”

Funds will be available through the following nonprofits: Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, Austin Community Foundation, El Paso Community Foundation, Tulsa Community Foundation, Topeka Community Foundation and Wichita Community Foundation, according to a ONE Gas news release.

“People who never thought they would need help are now finding themselves facing a new reality,” said Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO, Alison Anthony. “I know that those who can will help today, realizing that they may be the ones who need help down the road.”

Oklahoma Natural Gas is also extending its nonpayment disconnect suspension through May 1 to lessen financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

Click here to access a new resources page that was created for Oklahoma Natural Gas customers who need quick access to information related to making payments and getting assistance.

Share the Warmth is an assistance program featured on the resource page. Share the Warmth provides energy assistance to people whose immediate finances can’t cover their home-heating expenses.

“We wanted to make it easy for customers to learn of the variety of ways available to them for either paying their bill or applying for bill assistance,” said Cherokee Ballard,

public relations manager for Oklahoma Natural Gas. “We also included a list of available resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that may help customers and businesses during the pandemic.”

