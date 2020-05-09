Opening night for metro drive-in movie theater draws hundreds of cars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some waited in their cars for over three hours to get a front row seat at Winchester Drive-In in south Oklahoma City on opening night.

The metro drive-in usually opens in April, but due to COVID-19, it had to wait a month for the green light.

“We have five kids in our house!” one customer said. “Everyone is going a little stir crazy.”

“As soon as we found out it was open tonight, here we come!” a customer said.

The experience has a modern twist, showing the movie “Trolls World Tour”.

Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular choice during the pandemic.

“Well, I never thought we were gone with us being the only one here in OKC,” manager Jeff Massad said.

But there are new guidelines.

Winchester is sticking to half capacity in order to social distance, currently housing 225 cars.

Normally, it’s 450 cars.

You must have a mask on if you hop out for snack or to use the restroom. If you don’t have one, Winchester is selling masks for 50 cents.

Winchester will continue to only show one movie a night on the weekends. The drive-in usually shows multiple a night but is choosing to limit the amount of movies to stick to social distancing guidelines.

