Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizations are changing the way they serve the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At City Rescue Mission, they’re opening up part of their shelter to isolate people who are suspected to have COVID-19 or to have tested positive for the virus.
Everyone who comes in is screened. All staff members wear masks and gloves and get their temperatures checked as well.
She also says they’ve seen a slight decrease in the number of clients.
“A lot those who had family, they could stayed with [us], took advantage of that opportunity especially during this time period. We expect to see a pretty large increase as soon as the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted,” she said.
The Homeless Alliance closed their day shelter, but they’re still giving out grab-and-go meals and hygiene kits, along with information about COVID-19.
Executive Director Dan Straughan says they’ve increased the size of their street outreach efforts fivefold, bringing meals and supplies to more than 100 homeless camps throughout the city.
“We are probably more at risk at giving the virus to them than them giving it to us,” Goodin said.
While shelters have had to change the way they operate, there are still resources for help.
“If you got recently evicted or maybe you were staying with a friend for awhile and the friend got worried you might have the virus and kicked you out, call 2-1-1,” Straughan said.
For more information on The Homeless Alliance, click here. For City Rescue Mission, click here.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage