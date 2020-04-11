Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizations are changing the way they serve the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At City Rescue Mission, they’re opening up part of their shelter to isolate people who are suspected to have COVID-19 or to have tested positive for the virus.

Everyone who comes in is screened. All staff members wear masks and gloves and get their temperatures checked as well.

“All of our clients are wearing masks. We’re encouraging frequent hand washing. We’re only allowing them to leave the building for essential services,” Erin Goodin, president/CEO of City Rescue Mission, said.

She also says they’ve seen a slight decrease in the number of clients.

“A lot those who had family, they could stayed with [us], took advantage of that opportunity especially during this time period. We expect to see a pretty large increase as soon as the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted,” she said.

The Homeless Alliance closed their day shelter, but they’re still giving out grab-and-go meals and hygiene kits, along with information about COVID-19.

Executive Director Dan Straughan says they’ve increased the size of their street outreach efforts fivefold, bringing meals and supplies to more than 100 homeless camps throughout the city.