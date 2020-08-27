OSDH: 712 new cases and the death toll rises to 778

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say there are 712 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows the state has had 55,550 cases since March.

Overall this is a 1.3% increase over the past 24 hours.

Currently there are 7,586 active cases in Oklahoma and that is down 1%.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were 15 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 778.

While most of the deaths occurred in people who are 50 years old or older, health department data shows that a woman in the 36 to 49-year-old age group also died.

Right now, officials say there are 552 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 428 (6 deaths) (332 recovered)

Alfalfa: 13 (6 recovered)

Atoka: 103 (1 death) (83 recovered)

Beaver: 42 (40 recovered)

Beckham: 118 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Blaine: 63 (43 recovered)

Bryan: 572 (3 deaths) (500 recovered)

Caddo: 529 (20 deaths) (441 recovered)

Canadian: 1,488 (11 deaths) (1,276 recovered)

Carter: 399 (6 deaths) (355 recovered)

Cherokee: 620 (5 deaths) (473 recovered)

Choctaw: 233 (1 death) (203 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,721 (63 deaths) (3,202 recovered)

Coal: 50 (45 recovered)

Comanche: 1,209 (11 deaths) (962 recovered)

Cotton: 26 (2 deaths) (19 recovered)

Craig: 113 (1 death) (93 recovered)

Creek: 769 (21 deaths) (673 recovered)

Custer: 304 (236 recovered)

Delaware: 523 (20 deaths) (445 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (12 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 865 (11 deaths) (562 recovered)

Garvin: 258 (4 deaths) (235 recovered)

Grady: 506 (7 deaths) (460 recovered)

Grant: 24 (20 recovered)

Greer: 87 (8 deaths) (74 recovered)

Harmon: 37 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 155 (4 deaths) (86 recovered)

Hughes: 207 (3 deaths) (171 recovered)

Jackson: 575 (8 deaths) (540 recovered)

Jefferson: 35 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 72 (53 recovered)

Kay: 295 (12 deaths) (251 recovered)

Kingfisher: 246 (1 death) (163 recovered)

Kiowa: 40 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Latimer: 107 (2 deaths) (100 recovered)

Le Flore: 593 (5 deaths) (445 recovered)

Lincoln: 283 (8 deaths) (230 recovered)

Logan: 281 (1 death) (236 recovered)

Love: 89 (77 recovered)

Major: 45 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Marshall: 129 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Mayes: 400 (9 deaths) (338 recovered)

McClain: 548 (4 deaths) (473 recovered)

McCurtain: 993 (29 deaths) (816 recovered)

McIntosh: 231 (4 deaths) (195 recovered)

Murray: 87 (1 death) (82 recovered)

Muskogee: 706 (16 deaths) (532 recovered)

Noble: 101 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Nowata: 90 (1 death) (66 recovered)

Okfuskee: 97 (3 deaths) (75 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,974 (150 deaths) (11,294 recovered)

Okmulgee: 585 (4 deaths) (495 recovered)

Osage: 609 (12 deaths) (547 recovered)

Other: 18

Ottawa: 493 (4 deaths) (419 recovered)

Pawnee: 203 (3 deaths) (166 recovered)

Payne: 1,001 (5 deaths) (809 recovered)

Pittsburg: 553 (15 deaths) (455 recovered)

Pontotoc: 232 (2 deaths) (207 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 787 (9 deaths) (501 recovered)

Pushmataha: 123 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (9 recovered)

Rogers: 1,260 (40 deaths) (1,044 recovered)

Seminole: 302 (5 deaths) (242 recovered)

Sequoyah: 568 (7 deaths) (412 recovered)

Stephens: 244 (4 deaths) (207 recovered)

Texas: 1,124 (7 deaths) (1,076 recovered)

Tillman: 64 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,831 (128 deaths) (11,224 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,102 (23 deaths) (942 recovered)

Washington: 761 (39 deaths) (663 recovered)

Washita: 42 (34 recovered)

Woods: 24 (22 recovered)

Woodward: 79 (54 recovered).

Here is a link to the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties.

(Getty)

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 47,186 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Recent Headlines: