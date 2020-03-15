Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic of Coronavirus coverage

OSDH: Confirmed cases in OK rises to 7

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
image of a test tube with covid-19 marked positive

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 7 Oklahomans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning.

Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne, and Tulsa counties.

OSDH says county health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.

According to the OSDH, three cases have occurred in Tulsa County, one case in Cleveland County, one in Jackson County, one in Oklahoma County, and one in Payne County.

The statistics show that the age range of those positive is 20-69 years old with three cases in Oklahomans aged 18-49, three cases in Oklahomans aged 50-64, and one case of someone aged 65+.

OSDH says 5 of the positive patients are female and two are male.

The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter