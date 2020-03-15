OSDH: Confirmed cases in OK rises to 7

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 7 Oklahomans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning.

Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne, and Tulsa counties.

OSDH says county health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.

According to the OSDH, three cases have occurred in Tulsa County, one case in Cleveland County, one in Jackson County, one in Oklahoma County, and one in Payne County.

The statistics show that the age range of those positive is 20-69 years old with three cases in Oklahomans aged 18-49, three cases in Oklahomans aged 50-64, and one case of someone aged 65+.

OSDH says 5 of the positive patients are female and two are male.

The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m.