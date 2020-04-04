OSDH debunks homemade hand sanitizer recipes, stresses using soap & water to prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is cautioning community members against using “surefire” hand sanitizer recipes found on the internet.

OSDH officials acknowledge that hand sanitizer is hard to find in stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize the urge to seek out an alternative. But they say those homemade alternatives will not protect you.

“Everyone’s sister’s, neighbor’s, uncle’s friend has a surefire recipe that will work just as good or better than the stuff at the store. Except it won’t,” an OSDH news release said.

The newest sanitizer recipe being passed around the internet directs people to go to a liquor store and purchase vodka to make their own sanitizer, according to the news release.

But the alcohol proof in vodka is not high enough to actually kill the germs hand sanitizers target, according to the news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that hand sanitizer must contain at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

Most vodka only has 40 percent alcohol, the news release states.

Scientists are opposed to homemade sanitizers that contain any liquor store products, including higher proof liquors.

“You see, most of us aren’t chemists and aren’t running a sterile lab at home. This means potential for a contaminated liquor store hand sanitizer to be made, in the wrong proportions or with non-sterile tools,” the news release states.

The best protection against coronavirus is more simple than you might think.

“At the end of the day, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time you do it,” OSDH officials say.

