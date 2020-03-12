OSDH: Fans not at risk after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19 following Thunder/Jazz game

The Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Utah Jazz was suddenly postponed before tip-off Wednesday, March 11.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): The Oklahoma State Department of Health said fans who were at Wednesday night's postponed Oklahoma City Thunder/Utah Jazz game were not at risk of catching COVID-19.

The game was postponed before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

"Those who were in attendance at the game are not at risk of catching COVID-19. As a reminder, COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. Only individuals who are in close contact with a person with COVID-19 would be at risk of exposure," an OSDH news release states.

However, the Department of Health said community members must take precautions before attending events that include large groups.

"As we are all aware, COVID-19 is present in Oklahoma. If you are planning to attend a large public event, please check with the event organizers for information in case the event is postponed or cancelled," the news release states.

One person has tested positive in Oklahoma for COVID-19, and another person has tested presumptive positive for the virus. Both individuals live in Tulsa County. There are currently 11 pending COVID-19 tests in the state.

"We strongly recommend that people do not attend events if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. And if event attendees start to experience symptoms while at an event or conference, they should leave the event and seek medical advice promptly by calling ahead to a doctor’s office," the news release states.

The Department of Health asks that community members prevent the spread of coronavirus by doing the following:

Wash hands often

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

The NBA suspended the remainder of the season shortly after it was confirmed that Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.