OSDH: Food resources during the coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Food on the table is not a guarantee for many Oklahoma families and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses have closed, jobs have been lost and a large number of Oklahomans are trying to figure out how to afford dinner.

“For 1 in 6 Oklahomans, knowing where their next meal is coming from is a challenge outside of a crisis. As COVID-19 continues to present new challenges for our community, food security is finding its way to the top,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release states.

However, there are organizations that are working to make sure that no community member goes without food.

“If you are struggling to meet your individual or family nutritional needs, systems have been set up to give you some relief from the worry and stress that accompanies hunger,” the news release states.

OSDH has the following suggestions for community members who are struggling to purchase food:

  • Use the Oklahoma 2-1-1 Resource Directory to see a list of COVID-19 specific food resources near you. These resources are updated with the most current information, including which locations are still open and providing food boxes.
  • Check out your local school district’s website for information on meal availability. All schools participating in the National Free and Reduced School Lunch Program have been given permission to continue serving breakfast and lunch “grab and go” style.

Click here for a list of school lunch programs that are providing food across the metro area.

“If you are still unsure where to go for help, please reach out and ask. COVID-19 is challenging us as individuals, families and communities. Don’t let figuring out where your next meal is coming from add to that stress,” the OSDH news release states.

You can reach OSDH by dialing 1-877-215-8336.

