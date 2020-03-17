OSDH: Help medical providers battling COVID-19 pandemic by following these steps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Healthcare providers across the state are working around the clock as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state; 82 tests are currently pending.

According to the health department, the public can follow these steps to help those who are at the highest risk for complications from the coronavirus.

Know your risk. If you are under the age of 60 and generally healthy, don’t run to the emergency room or urgent care demanding testing. There are people in the community for whom COVID-19 is truly emergent. This includes individuals over the age of 60, those with underlying chronic conditions, pregnant women and others that suffer from immuno-compromised conditions.

Stay home. This is extremely important. If you become symptomatic, stay home. COVID-19 is a cold-like virus, so you should approach it the same way you approach a cold. Get some rest, drink plenty of fluids and if you don’t start feeling better in a few days, call your provider and determine the best next steps for you and your family. If you have family or friends sharing your space, they need to stay home too. Play some board games, get your best game of charades going, or just watch movies.

Stay Calm and Wash Your Hands. If you or members of your family are experiencing cold- or allergy-like symptoms, please stay home. In the meantime, stay calm and just wash your hands.