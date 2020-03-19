OSDH makes changes to COVID-19 response personnel, aims for stronger efforts in rural communities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is expanding and redeploying its COVID-19 experts in the field in response to the growing pandemic.

Laurence Burnsed, previously the State Epidemiologist, is being deployed by OSDH to provide epidemiological expertise to Oklahoma stakeholders, according to an OSDH news release.

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe will become the Interim State Epidemiologist as Burnsed assumes his new role.

Wendelboe, who has a PhD in epidemiology from the University of North Carolina, worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer.

“He has dedicated his career to enhancing capabilities to conducting public health surveillance and outbreak investigations,” the news release states.

The changes will support coronavirus response efforts in all areas of the state, especially in rural communities, according to the news release.

“The increase in public relations messaging and epidemiological support will help bridge the gap with local responders in public health and healthcare experts,” the news release states.

Forty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19. One person – 55-year-old Merle Dry from Tulsa County – died from the virus.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.

As a safety precaution, public and private establishments are closing or modifying their hours and policies to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

