OSDH: No new COVID-19 deaths reported, 613 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 613 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and no additional deaths, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday.

There have now been 64,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 853 deaths from coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

There are currently 9,953 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 98 more active cases than on Saturday, a 1 percent increase.

So far in Oklahoma 55,414 people are considered to have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced this week that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests starting Tuesday, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

