OSDH offers parents tips on staying home with kids during coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has some helpful tips for parents who are staying indoors with their children during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit home here in Oklahoma, many parents are keeping themselves and their children at home to prevent the virus from further spreading.

OSDH provided the following tips to help parents maintain their sanity and their children’s well-being during this difficult time:

Go Outside. Fresh air and activity is 100% okay, as long as you continue to be mindful of your surroundings and observe social distancing guidance. In fact our state parks are open and ready for you and your family to take a hike this weekend! Flex Your Normal Rules. This is not the time to draw a line in the sand about an extra 20 minutes of screen time so you can finish that conference call or get that email out to your team. Cut yourself, and your kids, some slack. Be realistic about what rules you want to hold firm, and which ones you are willing to give on, and remember – chances are they’d prefer to be at school too. Create New Routines. How many times have you silently wished that soccer practice was cancelled or math homework wasn’t required so you could simply sit down and enjoy a meal together? Now is your chance to create new routines. Like having dinner. At the same time. Together. Is there a chance to view this “disruption” as an opportunity to schedule time in your day-to-day to connect as a family?

If you’re a parent who is feeling overwhelmed, you can reach out to OSDH for help.

“We have mental health resources at the ready, all you need to do is pick up the phone and give us a call, 1-800-985-5990, we’re here to help.” Oklahoma State Department of Health

