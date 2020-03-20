OSDH: Okay to go to grocery store and take walks, but be mindful of others, maintain 6-foot social distance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members throughout Oklahoma and across the nation are self-quarantining and minimizing movement to prevent coronavirus from further spreading.

Many of the folks who are sacrificing their normal routine for the greater good are likely wondering if it’s safe to continue going to the grocery store or taking walks around the block or in the park with their dog.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a ‘Fact or Fiction – COVID-19’ news release and said that it’s good for you to keep up your physical activity.

“You can still do all of those things. Your physical health and well-being are critical to our recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” officials say.

However, you have to modify how you engage in your physical activities. The key is being mindful of people around you, adhering to social distancing guidelines and staying sanitary.

“If you need to run to the grocery store, be mindful of those around you. If you observe congestion in an aisle, keep moving and wait for it to break apart. Pay attention to where you are in the checkout line and observe social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart. Try to make a list and get what you may need to get you through the length of your voluntary quarantine. Wash your hands before and after any trips and grab a little bit of hand sanitizer for yourself (and to share with your cashier!),” officials say.

Walks around the block and at the park are good for both you and your pup, officials say, so keep it up, but use the same precautions you would when going to the store.

“Please, take that walk around the block and get fresh air. Let Fido run around the dog park. But just like at the grocery store, be mindful of your surroundings. Maintain that social distance of 6 feet to protect yourself and others from potential exposures. If you are approaching others during your walk, cross the street or simply stop and move an appropriate distance away to ensure safe distance when you pass one another,” officials say.

Officials stress that health-enriching activities like walking are still good for you, but they encourage you to use your common sense to ensure good health for yourself, your loved ones and your fellow community members.

