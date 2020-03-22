Breaking News
OSDH: Second COVID-19 death occurs as number of positive cases rises to 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say there are now two victims of coronavirus and the state total has jumped to 67 patients.

According to OSDH, the second death occurred in a male in his 50s from Pawnee County.

The age range of positive cases is now 0-88 and 11 hospitalizations have occurred.

The breakdown of COVID-19 by county is as follows:

Canadian2
Cleveland13
Custer1
Garvin2
Grady1
Jackson1
Kay4
Logan1
McClain1
Muskogee1
Noble1
Oklahoma26
Pawnee3
Payne2
Tulsa6
Washington2

OSDH is now working with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma to increase the capacity for delivering results for COVID-19 tests.

