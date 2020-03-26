OSDH suspends lobby, vital record mail application services to prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is temporarily suspending its lobby and mail application services for vital records to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In order to protect the health of the public and reduce the number of staff in the office, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) will temporarily suspend lobby and mail application services for Vital Records until further notice. This includes the offices in Oklahoma City, McAlester and Tulsa,” an OSDH news release states.

Only a limited number of vital records staff will stay on site to complete requests received by phone and online.

OSDH staff will work remotely with hospitals, physicians and funeral directors to ensure that birth and death records are filed in a timely manner, according to the news release.

“Birth and death records are of the utmost importance during a health crisis as the collective health information acquired from these records informs leadership and guides best practice recommendations to promote positive outcomes,” the news release states.

Oklahoma funeral homes have access to a dedicated portal through which they can order death certificates.

Funeral homes used the portal to place more than 8,000 orders for over 35,000 records in 2019.

Because OSDH does not accept online orders directly, the Office of Vital Records has partnered with VitalChek to make the service available, according to the news release.

VitalChek is waiving the $6 portal fee for the next 30 days for any funeral director who has not previously accessed the portal, the news release states.

Click here for more information on submitting online and phone orders.

You can email the Vital Records Service at AskVR@health.ok.gov if you have additional questions.

