OSSAA rejects three-phase safety guidelines, activities can resume June 1 with no precautions

He says it wasn’t completely unexpected.
“We know that there’s a lot of feelings out there that we should be getting back to normal as we typically do,” he said.
“I understand the decision. I’d hoped for some guidance, but I’m sure at this point the districts are going to get together, and they are going to decide their own policies,” Dewayne Hunter, Athletic Director at Southmoore, said.
“We’ve already had several calls from many schools since the board meeting asking for the plan that we put together,” Jackson said.
“Of course you have to look at sanitizing after your activities, after your practices; whatever was touched needs to be sanitized. There’s a lot of moving parts to go into this,” he said.
“I don’t know anybody who would look at the situation and not be a little worried about starting to have groups of people gather again,” Hunter said.
