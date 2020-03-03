OSU cancels spring break study abroad trips to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – One day after an Oklahoma university announced that it was closing a study abroad site due to the coronavirus, another university is following suit.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State University announced that all OSU spring break study abroad trips to Italy have been canceled.

“OSU always encourages our students to make good choices during their spring break travel to protect their personal safety. Students should be aware of their travel destination and should stay informed about potential risks related to COVID-19 in light of international and domestic spread of the disease. We ask that you take extra precautions to protect your health including: frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoid sharing utensils or drinks, avoid contact with sick people, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and maintain good sleep and dietary habits,” the university said in a statement.

Travelers affiliated with the university who are coming from a country that is under a ‘Level 3’ travel warning from the CDC must complete a health screening over the phone prior to coming back to campus.

Officials say they are working to mitigate the financial and academic impacts of the decision.