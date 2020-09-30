OSU COVID-19 testing lab moved to new permanent home

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s COVID-19 testing laboratory has been moved to a new, permanent location.

An OSU news release states that the lab moved to Venture 1, an OSU research facility located on the southwest section of the main campus.

A human diagnostic lab was established in OSU’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab on the Stillwater campus in March after the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Oklahoma was reported. The lab continued to be used for diagnosing animal diseases as well, according to the news release.

“When the first human specimens were tested for COVID-19 on April 1, the lab effectively doubled the testing capacity of Oklahoma. It remains the most productive COVID-19 testing lab in the state, testing more than 125,000 specimens to date,” the news release states.

The new lab location gives on-campus COVID-19 testing greater longevity, expands capacity and enhances focus on pandemic resolves, according to Kenneth Sewell, OSU’s vice president for research.

“The move gives us the ability to scale our response to meet the needs of the state,” he said.

Health care providers and county health departments typically send 600 to 1,600 COVID-19 samples to OSU’s lab for testing each day.

“The lab has the capacity to run 2,000 tests per day. Most results are returned within 24 hours. In the three weeks since the move, the lab has tested more than 16,000 specimens,” the news release states.

