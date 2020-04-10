OSU engingeering students volunteer to make 3D printed face masks, shields

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The students at Oklahoma State University have been working on this project for about three weeks. They can make 220 face shields and up to 30 face masks a day, which are then sent to healthcare workers.

“Fitting it to your face keeps you from bringing air in around here and lets you get air through the filter, so you actually get, you’re not breathing in any of that bad stuff,” Sydni Schneberger, OSU student, said.

Engineering students at OSU are 3D printing face masks. In all, they spend 18 hours a day every day to help with the shortage during the pandemic.

“We look at the mission of the university, the mission of ENDEAVOR, the building we’re in, and it’s to invent your future. So we’ve invented a future that serves the state during the time of the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at OSU.

They get feedback from healthcare workers to improve the masks. So far, several hospitals and first responders have asked for them, but they don’t replace commercial masks typically used.

“The goal was to have something better than a bandana and something for people to go to Walmart and find the supplies they need. For instance maybe something like a HEPA filter,” Brad Rowland, ENDEAVOR Operations manager, said.

Organizers say these students are not getting college credit or paid. They are volunteering their time and improving their skills in engineering.

“Being able to still come here and have some sense of normal, that does help a lot,” Schneberger said.

They say they won’t stop until the shortage does.

The students have made close to 1,000 masks so far.