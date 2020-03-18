OSU moving fully online for remainder of Spring semester

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University authorities say all classes at the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring semester.

“Let me assure our students: we are working together with our faculty and staff to make sure you can complete and pursue your academic goals.” V. Burns Hargis, OSU President

Officials are also strongly encouraging a reduced occupancy in on-campus housing for the rest of the spring semester.

They are also working on alternatives to the traditional spring graduation events, and will advise when the final plan is set.

“As always, I am proud to see the Cowboy Family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage one another through the uncertainty. I also encourage each of you to take care of your health as we weather unprecedented times.” V. Burns Hargis, OSU President